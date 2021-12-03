A real family lives there today, and there’s a small fence that keeps out brazen fans. The circular driveway is gone now — a landscaping detail nearly every visitor is quick to point out — depriving fans a look at the place where Kevin was left out of a family head count before the airport. The treehouse, a prop, was taken down after the movie. While the home was used for outside shots, the interior scenes were filmed on a set in a gym at an abandoned high school.