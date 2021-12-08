A representative for Margaritaville at Sea told The Washington Post that the company will wait until a date closer to its departure to set its public health precautions. The website for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line says that for passengers 12 and above, the Grand Classica has required proof of vaccination and a negative coronavirus test taken within 48 hours of departure since mid-November. Unvaccinated passengers from 3 to 11 years old had to present a negative test within 72 hours and take a rapid antigen test at the terminal.