The woman was in her mid-20s, the Associated Press reported, but was not identified.
“Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our Care Team is providing support,” Carnival said in a statement.
A Carnival Miracle passenger told a California TV station that guests were woken up early Saturday morning by message throughout the ship.
“About 3 a.m., we were awakened by a general announcement across the ship with a warning going, ‘Man overboard! Man overboard! Man overboard!’” Daniel Miranda told KABC.
The Coast Guard said Saturday afternoon that it was using helicopter crews and working with the Mexican navy to locate the woman.
The Carnival Miracle is a 963-foot ship that can carry more than 2,100 passengers. It sails from ports in Los Angeles, Long Beach and San Diego.
From 2001 to 2019, 58 passengers and 14 crew died after falling overboard, according to the International Journal of Travel Medicine and Global Health. Cruise Junkie, which tracks overboard deaths, reported one death in 2020 while cruises were largely banned from sailing during the pandemic. The man died after falling overboard from a Royal Caribbean ship that was moored in San Juan, Puerto Rico.