Waits and a few friends were supposed to visit Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, this month for their first major vacation since the start of the pandemic. But after omicron emerged, the group thought through the latest restrictions, weighed the risk of having to self-quarantine over Christmas and then decided to cancel the trip. While they were able to roll over the deposit for the Airbnb rental to a trip scheduled in late 2022, Waits said American Airlines is not offering a refund or rebooking for the flight.