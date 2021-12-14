Once you get your key card, it is off to the basement, where you will find a lounge area and shared rooms with a mix of 50 bunk beds in twin, full and queen sizes. The rate for my queen bunk bed was $80 for the night, although prices can drop as low as $40. Two guests can share a queen bed rental as long as both people register and pay the same rate. The building is not wheelchair accessible by legal standards; there is an emergency exit ramp, but it’s steep. Cache House cites the age of the building as the issue. Everything inside the hostel is ADA-compliant, however, including some of the lower bunk beds.