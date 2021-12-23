According to data from the Transportation Security Administration, since Dec. 16 more than 2 million people have passed through its security checkpoints almost every day — approximately double the number recorded on the same days last year. With 2,081,297 passengers recorded on Wednesday, the statistics surpassed the number of travelers reported the same day in 2019, before the pandemic.
United — which had struggled with profitability under last year’s restrictions on nonessential travel and slump in traveling — was on the road to recovery. The Chicago-based carrier predicted it would reach about 87 percent of the number of people it flew in 2019 — forecasting an average of 420,000 passengers a day from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3, the company said.
But even as omicron pushes some to debate whether to rethink their trips over the holidays, United said the company has not seen an increase in customer cancellations.