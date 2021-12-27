More than a thousand flights within or going to or from the United States had been canceled as of midday Monday, according to the flight-tracking company FlightAware, following a Christmas weekend marked by travel troubles. About 1,500 U.S. flights were canceled Sunday and an additional 997 Saturday, the service said. Industry experts have stressed that the recent cancellations and delays are small compared with the meltdowns airlines sustained over the summer, but more volatility should be expected until the omicron-fueled wave subsides.