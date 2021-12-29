You can obtain an E.U. digital green certificate when you’re in Europe at a pharmacy or testing center. For example, if you’re headed to Barcelona this spring, you can apply for a certificate at any test center accredited by the Catalan Health Service, CatSalut. Readers have also reported that they have applied for a E.U. digital green certificate at French pharmacies. Paperwork requirements vary. Some will accept your U.S. cards as proof of vaccination, while others may require a PCR or antigen test.