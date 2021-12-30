It’s not a fever dream. It’s the Meow Wolf Denver, a new 90,000-square-foot menagerie of intergalactic, interactive art pieces loosely structured around the narrative that this is what it would look like if four dissimilar, Marvel-esqe universes collided and merged. Since its announcement, the multiyear art project has been one of the most talked-about additions to the Denver landscape. Partially because its creation called upon the skills of myriad local artists, each of whom, said Meow Wolf spokesperson Erin Barnes, “were given their own spaces and the creative freedom to create their own world within the larger worlds.”