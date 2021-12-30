Gilded passages such as these could induce eye rolls — does anyone like blisters and an empty stomach? But reading Lee’s descriptions of his days in the sun-seared Spanish landscape, I recall the words of travel writer Lesley Blanch, who wrote that childhood lends “the mystic gift of consecration, of steeping things in our soul’s essence.” At times Lee seems nearly a child himself; in the sole photograph taken of him on the journey, he stands silvered and hazy, his pale features vague as bread pulled too soon from the oven.