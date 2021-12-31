Addendum: A few weeks after my cruise, I spoke with Nirmal Saverimuttu, chief commercial and experience officer at Virgin Voyages, about the issues I had encountered. “It’s a complicated IT system. We are looking to fix it every day,” he said of the glitches affected the app and the waitstaff’s devices. “The technology should be in place by the first quarter of next year.” He also said some passengers have expressed a wish to disconnect from their phones. To accommodate these folks, the ship will add more digital screens in public areas and add staff members who can assist with in-person bookings. To help diners with restaurant reservations, he said the company plans to improve table availability. However, for the near future, the dining rooms will continue to limit capacity. As for the canceled shows, he said engineers have repaired the LED panels in the Red Room, and both performances have returned to the stage. And the booked-up fitness classes? That one was on me. “They fill up fast.” I should have pounced when I had the chance.