While Ndlumbini and other members of the tourism community were first seeing swaths of canceled reservations, it took less than a week for the travel bans to fail to stop omicron. The first covid case in the United States traced to omicron, now the dominant variant in the country, was detected Dec. 1 in a San Francisco resident who had returned from a trip to South Africa before the ban went into effect. Countries such as Britain, which reported its first omicron cases Nov. 27, and Denmark have seen record spikes in cases that mirror the wave in South Africa.