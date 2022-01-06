“It really is not worth the trouble,” she said. “We used to have a bad market once in a while. Currently, we have a good market once in a while.”
Since scientists in southern Africa first identified the omicron variant of the coronavirus in November, travel bans enacted upon the region have hurt a local tourism industry in the middle of a short-lived rebound. Omicron found its way around the world anyway, and many countries have lifted their bans. But for the past month, people like Rens have felt the fallout of policies that critics have called out as ineffective, punitive and a form of “travel apartheid.”
On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization labeled omicron a variant of concern. The European Union agreed to ban air travel from seven southern African countries the same day, and the United States announced it would begin a similar travel ban the next week. A snap survey conducted by associations representing hospitality and inbound tourism industries in South Africa assessed the impact of those bans, using data taken from 600 member businesses to tally up cancellations valued at $63 million — or 1 billion South African rand — from December to March.
According to the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA) and the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, those cancellations represented 78 percent of members’ projected business over those four months, depriving the industry of resources that could support 205,000 jobs for the year.
Tourism officials responded to the latest bans by pointing to a silver lining: domestic travel during the summer season in the southern hemisphere. Rosemary Anderson, FEDHASA’s national chairperson, said hotels and resorts on the coast and inland reported “very good occupancy rates this festive season,” with most reaching pre-covid norms and some reaching new highs. “We’re seeing the same level of optimism from restaurants, coffee shops and pubs,” Anderson said. “It’s a clear indication that South Africans are taking advantage … after having been deprived for 21 months.”
But even before omicron triggered another wave of bans, pandemic fears and foreign travel restrictions had severely limited tourism in South Africa.
Britain, which sends more 400,000 visitors to South Africa in a typical year, according to the AP, put the country on its “red list” while the beta variant spread on Christmas Eve in 2020. That move barred foreign nationals arriving from South Africa and required its own citizens to quarantine for 10 days upon landing. The U.K. officially took South Africa — along with 46 other countries — off the red list Oct. 11, leading to a boom in bookings before omicron arrived.
Velile Ndlumbini, the founder of Imonti Tours, said international customers make up 95 percent of his business, which puts together packages for cruises, takes customers to see wildlife, and plans multiday excursions with stops along Wild Coast beaches and waterfalls. In 2021, Ndlumbini said, Imonti has seen 500 bookings canceled and paid more than $2,524 (40,000 rand) in refunds. He has sold most of his fleet of minivans and reduced his staff. He says their lives are full of uncertainty, and many are losing hope.
While Ndlumbini and other members of the tourism community were first seeing swaths of canceled reservations, it took less than a week for the travel bans to fail to stop omicron. The first covid case in the United States traced to omicron, now the dominant variant in the country, was detected Dec. 1 in a San Francisco resident who had returned from a trip to South Africa before the ban went into effect. Countries such as Britain, which reported its first omicron cases Nov. 27, and Denmark have seen record spikes in cases that mirror the wave in South Africa.
Travel bans on southern African countries have drawn criticism from the WHO, tourism associations and politicians. While speaking at the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa, held in Senegal, President Cyril Ramaphosa said “the bans are harsh and hypocritical because the same Western Countries that were first to impose bans to southern African countries are the same countries that are hoarding the vaccines.”
Ramaphosa’s appearance at the summit was symbolic of efforts to grow intra-African travel by opening borders and relaxing visa requirements. Ramaphosa also spent a few weeks visiting Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal, to discuss bilateral agreements that will facilitate trade.
Winnie Rioba, an adventure travel blogger from Kenya, has become an advocate for Africans traveling within Africa, recently leading a group of a dozen women around South Africa and sharing videos of the trips with more than 22,700 Instagram followers. Lelo Boyana, the podcast host for Chica Travel Pod, has also tried to encourage more travel within the continent.
“One thing this [pandemic] has demonstrated is that as Africans, we are all we've got,” Boyana said. “While the discrimination on Africa continues, there’s so much of the continent to be explored, and I will be doing a whole lot of that in 2022 and encouraging my audience to do the same.”
In the announcement of the snap survey results from the tourism and hospitality industries, Anderson, the FEDHASA chair, said the priority for those sectors has shifted to domestic tourism. That area received a boost Dec. 30, when South Africa lifted a curfew enacted from midnight to 4 a.m. just before New Year’s Eve, an acknowledgment of the view that the country was descending from the peak of the omicron wave.
Throughout the pandemic, some tourism-dependent businesses managed to expand. Rosemary Hill, a working farm and wedding venue outside of Pretoria, saw increased demand for “staycations” with guest cabins offering outdoor activities such hiking, mountain biking and horseback rides.
“During the lockdown we received a lot of bookings,” said Thomas Franken, the property’s managing director. “We quickly identified what was bringing all the traffic and capitalized on it.”
Franken said Rosemary Hill began working with content creators in the travel world and has stayed full. The cabins are fully booked through April, and all weekends have been reserved through July.