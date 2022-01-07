Juan Quezada’s voice is deep and gravelly. His hands are gnarled, thick and sturdy. At 81, he’s hard of hearing, and the threads of conversation occasionally seem to slip from his grasp. But he is proud and patient and gracious, and when we asked him to spin his stories and show us the origins of his work, he readily agreed. We climbed into a four-wheel-drive vehicle for a harrowing trip on crude, rocky roads into the hills, where he finds his clay deposits.