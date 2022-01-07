Double green doors open into a courtyard, where plants and small trees sprout. The Babylone is long gone, but I’m looking to see which of the many businesses now here might be using the former theater space. A woman who seems to be on her way to the boulevard stops and asks if she can help. This is one of the things I love about travel: Someone looking clueless with a map in hand can evoke the sympathy of people who would otherwise have better sense than to talk to a stranger in a big city.