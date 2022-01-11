When you’re young, there’s something romantic about being alone and awake as the rest of the world sleeps. You could do all the things you wouldn’t do in an uptight, grown-up world. You could skip. You could twirl. You could sing at the top of your lungs. You could moonwalk down hallways, slide down banisters and ride the escalators up and down while doing sweet karate moves. By day, these spaces are spoiled by hustle, bustle and good behavior. At night, the world belongs only to you.