There are several wallets that can help travelers avoid scenarios like Kemp’s. The Snapback Slim Air ($55) is an ultra-sleek leather wallet designed for Apple’s AirTags. You can slide the tracker into a pouch without making the wallet look overstuffed, and quickly find your wallet if you misplace it. The wallet can hold up to six cards and some cash. I like the Slim Air, because the pouch also fits some key fobs, so you never have to worry about losing those, either.