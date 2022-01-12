To see how the other half lived, there are mansions — including the Elms, Marble House and Rosecliff (where scenes from the 1974 film version of “The Great Gatsby” were filmed) — and then, there are mansions. The Breakers, which was owned by railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt II, is Newport’s most-visited attraction. Built in the style of an Italian Renaissance palazzo, this modest cottage has 70 rooms (33 were just for servants); occupies 125,339 square feet, including a stable and carriage house; and has a great hall measuring almost 50 feet in all directions, including straight up.