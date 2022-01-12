People over 18 will be required to show proof of full coronavirus vaccination. A negative PCR test result will remain valid for entry for 48 hours.
The new rule comes as Mexico sees a surge in cases, including in Jalisco, following the holiday travel season. According to tracking data compiled by The Washington Post, as of Wednesday, Mexico reported 127 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, with a 174 percent week-over-week increase in daily cases.
Tlaxcala, a state east of Mexico City, is implementing a similar requirement this week, requiring proof of vaccination to enter places such as supermarkets, taquerias and hotels, making it and Jalisco the first entities in the country to establish such rules, according Forbes México.
Health authorities in Baja California stopped short of a mandate, but they issued a similar recommendation last week. It said businesses such as restaurants, bars and casinos can decide whether to ask customers for proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result.
The new rules stand in contrast to Mexico’s relatively relaxed approach to entry and health requirements. The country has remained open to international tourists throughout the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates the country with a Level 3 warning, advising unvaccinated travelers not to take nonessential trips to Mexico.
Its highest warning is a Level 4, which advises people to avoid travel. The CDC added Canada to that list this week.
Mexico has remained a popular travel destination over the past two years, and economic dependency on tourism in places such as Cancún have made it challenging to turn visitors away, exposing workers to potential health risks.
The new proof of vaccination and test requirements may similarly leave the staff tasked with enforcing them vulnerable to confrontations with unruly customers. Over the course of the pandemic, employees such as restaurant workers and flight attendants have faced hostile and sometimes violent interactions with customers over mask mandates and other health and safety rules.