How to avoid it: Vacations can be a time to go outside of your comfort zone, but you should also consider how far you can go. If you are not an outdoorsy person, agreeing to a camping trip might be too drastic, whereas a “glamping” trip might be a good first step into trying something new. If you like to do your own thing, you might want to avoid guided group tours. If you don’t like crowds, think twice before booking a trip during a destination’s high season.