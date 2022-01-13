Norwegian’s changes this week were the latest in a string of disruptions for major cruise operators. Last week, Royal Caribbean International said it was pausing operations on three ships — Symphony of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas — for anywhere from a few weeks to a couple of months “as a result of the ongoing COVID-related circumstances around the world, and in an abundance of caution.” Another of its ships, Vision of the Seas, will not return to cruising with passengers until early March.