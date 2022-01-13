In addition to chains, food and water are both essentials to have in the car. If you don’t live in snow country, it may not occur to you to bring an ice scraper to clear the windows and to make sure your antifreeze is topped off. Check your wiper blades and fluid, tire pressure, tread depth and the forecast before leaving. You may be spending significant time in your car, so ensure that it’s gassed up, that you’re charging your phone while you drive and that you have blankets just in case.