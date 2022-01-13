Two of those artists were husband-and-wife duo Larbi Cherkaoui and Rebecca Wilford. Cherkaoui is a contemporary artist who uses unusual materials — such as henna and bits of a computer’s motherboard — in his paintings. His work is widely acclaimed; he has even received commissions from the Moroccan royal family. Wilford is a designer who works with women from a local village to craft tajine-shaped crochet lamps, as well as handbags and jewelry inspired by the Berber ethnic group. Their multilevel studio is an airy, albeit paint-splattered, ode to all things creative. Each partner’s work adorns the walls and ceilings, and spare materials practically spill out of closets. However, you’d never know if you were just passing by. There’s no sign outside the building, no indication that innovative and inspired work is taking place behind the drab brick walls.