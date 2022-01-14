As in most ancient places, almost everything within sight carries some holy significance. There are ancient temples tucked away into the mountains — relics of when the region was full of fire-worshiping Zoroastrians. There’s a legend that the Khinaligi are the descendants of the biblical Noah. Rehman didn’t have a clue when I mentioned the flood, the ark or animals two by two. “Animals?” he said. “Oh, yes. In the mountains, there are bears and wolves, and at home, we have goats and dogs and cows …” The list went on. I looked up at the whiteness of the mountains. The wind was whipping a thin veil of mist off the peaks. I said a silent prayer: Please let me see this place again.