Like many other travel companies, Bluewater Travel has seen a spike in demand for the Galápagos Islands off the coast of Ecuador — a longer trip than most of their others. “Whether this is due to people seeking more excitement from their vacations after being locked down for the best part of the last 18 months, or an accumulation of unspent vacation money, we’re just glad that the outlook for 2022 is bright,” Gardiner said.