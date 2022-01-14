“It’s not an event, and it’s not a festival,” says Tao Ruspoli, who co-founded the Bombay Beach Biennale with Stefan Ashkenazy and Lily Johnson White in 2016. “It’s more a movement of artists who are using their work to effect tangible change in a place that so desperately needs it. We want to bring creative, intelligent and thoughtful people to the town to interact with it sensitively and meaningfully, and to interpret the spaces in ways that provokes and tries to bring attention to everything that’s happened here, both historically and in the present.”