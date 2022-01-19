An avalanche dog’s job is to find a person buried in the snow. Their digging is a signal to rescue patrol as to where the victim is buried. Then a patrol member begins the process of extrication, which Stolte describes as one of the most difficult physical tasks. You may think of snow as light and fluffy, “but after it’s been through an avalanche and it’s been worked, hardened by the friction and the movement and the fluidity, it sets up like concrete,” Brindisi explains.