I’m pretty fit, so I’ll admit that part of me looked down my nose at this option. But it turns out that e-bikes are a fun way to go. Their popularity as a bike category exploded last year, with sales growing 240 percent in the 12 months ending July 2021 and revenue reaching $741 million as of October, according to the NPD Group. It’s no wonder, then, that bike-touring companies are adding them to their fleets. The big and long-established outfitter Backroads, for instance, is predicting that, in 2022, more than 30 percent of its clients will opt for e-bikes. You can find e-bike tours in places as varied as Berlin, the Netherlands, Hawaii and Napa, Calif.