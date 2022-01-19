We arrange to meet friends in Italy. We are all newly vaccinated. The border has just opened to Americans. An ocean and a pandemic have separated us for the last year and a half, and when I see them all again, we hug long enough to defy platonic expectations. We have countless wonderful meals that begin to blend together. We try to describe them to friends and family back home, but truthfully? No one wants to hear about an excellent meal you’ve eaten without them. Save it for your Instagram feed, where friends can politely “like” a photo and move on.