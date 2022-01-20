We passed the time by playing games and talking. (Mom gave up on singalongs after discovering that, despite having perfect pitch, she had given birth to three kids unable to sing on key.) We identified license plates, and Mom and Dad explained why Illinois plates said “Land of Lincoln” and Wisconsin was “America’s Dairyland.” We counted Holstein cows or white horses, and Tom used his work with our farming neighbors to explain how the crops differed as we got farther north. Mom explained why the Upper Peninsula had pine trees instead of the maples and oaks we were used to. I thought Ishpeming and Marquette sounded odd compared with places such as Springfield and Dayton, so my parents explained how Native Americans and each wave of immigrants left their mark on the land. My mother pointed out buildings whose architecture indicated an earlier life as a school or inn.