When the jail opened in 1811, there were bars on the windows but no glass, and the only heat came from a coal-fired furnace in the hallway. Wiscasset was once a very busy port. “Sailors would be at sea for months at a time. They’d come into town and have a little too much fun,” she said, and they would be thrown in jail for inebriation. “Everyone is so curious about what cells are like, and they realize it is just very, very grim.” She said children as young as 9 were held here for weeks at a time for minor offenses such as stealing apples or sheep.