More likely, the megaliths were created as a kind of astronomical calendar for observations of the moon and stars. This, in turn, would have helped hone newfound agricultural knowledge of when to plant and harvest. Simultaneously, perhaps the megaliths formed an outdoor temple for religious rites to honor ancestors. Or maybe there was no useful purpose at all other than artistic expression. In that case, perhaps the stones were nothing more than symbolic fencing — to keep the wild world away from humankind’s new domesticity.