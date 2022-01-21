A visit to the National Lighthouse Museum, located in a former Coast Guard station a few minutes from the ferry terminal, gave me a clearer understanding of the island’s critical role in the evolution of the nation’s lighthouse network. But nothing brings the borough’s reliance on maritime culture into starker relief than the Staten Island Ferry, which runs free 24/7, 365 days a year. I have an unapologetic obsession with ferries, which I indulged last fall on an island-hopping jaunt through Scotland’s Inner Hebrides. The 25-minute crossing from Lower Manhattan to the St. George Ferry Terminal is a bit less romantic and dramatic than a trip that passes small islands marked by castles and manors, but it’s certainly more scenic than the subway and less stressful than driving. The trip provides orchestra-seat views of Lady Liberty, thus it’s pretty certain you’ll find foreign tourists on the deck filming the scenery as locals look on, eager to get home from work. One person’s commute is another’s joyride.