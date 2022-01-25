The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people are eligible for an additional shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine five months after completing a two-shot series. For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, boosters are approved two months after the initial single shot. Children 12 and older can get a Pfizer booster; the others are only for adults. According to tracking data from The Washington Post, more than 84 million people in the United States have received booster shots.