The Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus announced Tuesday that it will close for 10 days so it can take a break from customers who have been resisting its mask requirements.
“We know the stress of the last two years has taken a toll on everyone in our community, but regrettably, some guests who object to the Museum’s mask policy have been inappropriately directing their anger toward our staff,” the museum said in a statement on its website.
In accordance with Denver’s public health order, masks are required inside the museum for patrons 2 years and older, no matter their vaccination status, per its website.
The museum won’t accept visitors from Jan. 26 through Feb. 4, the statement said, “so that we can support our staff and bolster our policies with the hope of preventing this type of behavior in the future.”
Museum spokesperson Kimber Kuhl declined a request for an interview and did not immediately respond to questions in an email about the circumstances that prompted the closure and the steps the museum is taking to support staff. Two other people with leadership positions at the museum did not respond to requests for comment.
The Children’s Museum of Denver said in its statement that all reservations are canceled during its temporary closure. The museum thanked and apologized to customers who have cooperated with staff and complied with the policy. “We are sorry that the unacceptable behavior of others means you cannot enjoy the museum at this time,” the statement said.
The museum’s target age ranges from newborns to 8-year-olds, but it welcomes all kids and accompanying adults and features interactive, hands-on exhibits.