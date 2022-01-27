“If the pricing is similar to other hotels in the area, we automatically book the extended-stay for a roomier, homier experience,” Keys says. “It’s good to spread out, and while the living space is great, the biggest motivator is the full kitchen. I always ask for a room with an oven, so I can not only cook some healthy, homemade meals, but bake. I love to bake.”
An extended-stay hotel offers a home away from home that isn’t someone else’s. For the most part, units in these properties are more akin to apartments than traditional hotel rooms, offering plenty of elbow room, separate living and dining spaces, a kitchen, up to two bedrooms and, most important to many travelers, doors. “Anytime you can get a door that shuts between you and the kids is great,” says Dia Adams, family travel expert at Forbes Advisor.
“I want a sofa. I don’t want to sit on a bed to watch television,” says Tony Battelle, vice president and head of extended-stay brands for Sonesta. And, typically, the longer you stay, the greater the per-night discount.
Extended-stay hotels have proved to be recession- (and pandemic-) resilient. According to STR, a global hospitality data and analytics company, the average occupancy rate of extended-stay hotels was 73 percent in 2021, compared with 56 percent for hotels in general.
While business travelers have long appreciated the benefits of extended-stay properties, the leisure market is starting to take notice. Jan Freitag, national director of hospitality analytics for the CoStar Group, which owns STR, says travelers are voting with their wallets. “Travelers want control over their environment. Extended-stay hotels allow people to stay in their own bubble.”
The hospitality industry is responding in kind, opening 444 properties in the past two years. That’s about 10 percent growth in an otherwise stagnant market. Developers are upping their game to attract new travelers seeking the lifestyle experience of a boutique property with the perks of extended-stay.
“The depth of the extended-stay market is significant and currently undersupplied. Demand is greater than supply,” says Walter Isenberg, president and chief executive of Sage Hospitality Group, which recently opened Catbird, in Denver’s hip RiNo arts district. Each of the 165 guest rooms features a lofted bed with storage and closet space underneath and a pullout desk, full kitchen, sofa, dishwasher, flat-screen TV, drop-down projection screen and projector for watching movies. Guests can grab prepared meals from the lobby’s commercial kitchen or pantry staples to cook in their unit. Catbird also boasts co-working space, delivery lockers, free laundry facilities and a dog-washing station.
If you want to visit family and not be underfoot or want to spend a week in a city and have a base camp from which to see the sights, an extended-stay product is ideal, says Isenberg, who hopes to have three more extended-stay properties under construction within 18 to 24 months.
Think an extended-stay hotel sounds like a good option for your next trip? Here’s what you need to know.
Not all extended-stay hotels are created equal. Properties fall into three categories — economy, moderate and luxury — with increasing prices and amenities for each level.
A kitchen is the defining factor. Even studios have a kitchen or kitchenette. On the economy end, you may find a small cooktop, minifridge and microwave, while Hyatt House and Homewood Suites by Hilton deliver a full kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator. Keys loves to bake, so she always requests a room with an oven. Additional amenities may include outdoor grills, pet-friendly play areas, swimming pools, Ethernet connections, complimentary breakfast, in-house convenience stores and community gathering spaces.
Check the reviews. “Before booking, I go to Tripadvisor and look at the 20 most recent reviews, less than three months old,” Adams says. You can find a negative review for almost any hotel. So before nixing it, Battelle says, see if and how the hotel responded to a specific complaint. He adds that, although pictures may help, they can also be deceiving. “Hotels don’t post bad pictures on their website, and even pictures by guests can be deceiving. They can show a trashed room that the guest trashed themselves,” he says.
Map the location. Pull up an online map to see what’s around a property. Does it face an interstate highway? Is there a grocery store nearby, so you can take advantage of that kitchen? Is it surrounded by pawnshops and check-cashing stores or parks and nature trails? Keys also uses the Hotels.com map view to look at price differences between a city center and the outskirts of town. “Often, we find a great deal by staying 20 minutes outside the city,” she says.
Look at the loyalty program. Calculate how many points you can earn for your stay, which you might be able to use for future trips, Adams says. When you stay at a Residence Inn by Marriott, you can rack up Marriott Bonvoy points. The same holds true for a Hyatt House (World of Hyatt) or Homewood Suites (Hilton Honors). Sonesta Travel Pass perks are earned by guests at Sonesta ES Suites and Sonesta Simply Suites. Hotel loyalty programs are free to join, and points can add up quickly.
Need something extra? Just ask. Although rooms are stocked with the basics, you can usually ask to borrow blenders, air fryers or baking sheets. The Catbird Playroom will lend guests Instant Pots, musical instruments and even a Vespa scooter. Keys says many of the hotels she has tried will shop for groceries or send out your laundry upon request.
You won’t see housekeeping often. Typically, housekeepers change the sheets and towels and clean the room every three to four days. That doesn’t mean you can’t request fresh towels on a daily basis, but you will need to make your own bed and wipe your toothpaste splatter off the bathroom mirror. (During the pandemic, many hotels have cut back on cleaning, so at this time, the housekeeping schedule at an extended-stay property might not differ very much from a traditional hotel)
There are some drawbacks. An extended-stay hotel probably won’t have a full-service restaurant, a half-dozen front-desk staffers, a resort-style swimming pool, spa or business center. Still, Adams says, “with the labor shortage, full-service hotels are often no longer full service. In the past, the reason you may have looked away from extended-stay was lack of amenities. So, in this day and age, enjoy the space.”
Daily is a writer based in Denver. Her website is dailywriter.net.
PLEASE NOTE
Potential travelers should take local and national public health directives regarding the pandemic into consideration before planning any trips. Travel health notice information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s interactive map showing travel recommendations by destination and the CDC’s travel health notice webpage.