The government has been following a strict “dynamic zero-infection” strategy since late December, a “mainland strategy requirement” to cut transmission chains and stop the virus from spreading. Additional measures, such as flight bans on eight countries considered high-risk — including the United States and Britain — will be extended until Feb 18. Social distancing curbs, including the closure of gyms, bars and salons, will remain in place for the next two weeks. Starting in late February, vaccination passes will also be required to enter most indoor venues and government facilities.