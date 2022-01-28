One of the best walks in the city is the Sunday San Telmo Fair, an outdoor art and antique market that starts near Plaza de Mayo, Buenos Aires’ oldest public square. The plaza is home to Casa Rosada, the president’s rose-colored office, and the Metropolitan Cathedral, where Pope Francis, as Archbishop Jorge Bergoglio, conducted mass before moving to the Vatican. Rolando and I walked 10 blocks down Defensa Street between two rows of stalls selling a variety of goods, such as mate cups and antique glass seltzer bottles. Most people were wearing masks outdoors. We joined the line at the corner of Chile Street for a photo with the statue of Mafalda, a famed Argentine comic book character of a little girl with a bob haircut. She adorns many of the items for sale.