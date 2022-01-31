The move expands on a limited policy that excluded U.S. visitors from the picturesque island destination in Southeast Asia. Indonesia began allowing international flights to Bali from 19 countries — including China, India, France and South Korea — in mid-October.
Singapore Airlines will also resume trips from Singapore to Bali beginning Feb. 16, according to Reuters.
The announcement comes as Indonesia has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases. According to tracking data compiled by The Washington Post, through Monday, the country had 1,609 reported cases per 100,000 residents, with a 236 percent increase in daily cases over the past seven days.
Even with that rise, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates Indonesia with a Level 1 travel advisory, indicating a “low” level of the coronavirus. The agency does recommend travelers be up to date on their vaccinations, including a booster shot when eligible, before traveling.
The U.S. State Department has issued a Level 4 travel advisory for Indonesia, its highest, warning travelers of potential terrorism and natural disasters.
Bali, a popular travel destination where many locals rely on income from on tourism, was hit hard by the pandemic. With its airport closed to international flights for the majority of 2021, the island saw just 45 foreign visitors between January and October, compared with around 1.05 million in 2020 and 6.2 million in 2019, CNN reported.
Before Bali lifted its international flight ban in October, visitors arrived by yacht. In the first six weeks of reopening, only 153 people had applied for tourist visas, according to an Al Jazeera report.
Indonesia’s announcement about Bali comes as other parts of Asia are also reopening. Thailand will resume accepting applications from visitors as part of its “Test and Go Program” on Feb. 1 after an omicron-induced suspension, and the Philippines will welcome vaccinated tourists and travelers on business with no quarantine rule starting Feb. 10.