States that include popular tourist destinations like Cabo San Lucas, Cancún and Mexico City have seen cases rise sharply amid the omicron surge.
Other countries and territories that moved to the CDC’s highest level on Monday are Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, French Guiana, Anguilla, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Kosovo, Moldova, Singapore and the Philippines.
The CDC says people who must travel to these places should make sure they are up to date with their coronavirus vaccinations.
“Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19,” the agency says.