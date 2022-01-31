Other countries and territories that moved to the CDC’s highest level on Monday are Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, French Guiana, Anguilla, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Kosovo, Moldova, Singapore and the Philippines. The “Level 4” list includes more than 100 destinations, with several popular Caribbean islands added last week.
The CDC says people who must travel to these places should make sure they are up to date with their coronavirus vaccinations.
“Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19,” the agency says.
In addition to soaring coronavirus cases, Mexico has been grappling with high-profile acts of violence in resort towns in recent months. Last week, the manager of beach club was shot to death in Playa del Carmen days after two Canadians were killed in a shooting at a nearby hotel. A beach shootout near Cancún in November forced tourists to run into hotels for safety.
The U.S. State Department changed its travel advisory for Monday to “Level 4” — which means “do not travel" — due to covid-19.