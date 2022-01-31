Following a TikTok on the history of Lower Wacker Drive that blew up with more than 80,000 views, Thomas became a hit overnight. He has gone on a media blitz, appearing on the “Today” show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and Chicago’s PBS station. He has also been pitching a scripted show on Netflix with Oak Park, Ill., native and “Night at the Museum” writer Thomas Lennon, that will follow the story of an illustrious Chicago politician. And those are just side hustles on top of his full-time job as an area operator testing equipment on the downtown power grid for ComEd, not to mention as a father to seven children.