This year is bringing back a bit of normalcy as families reunite and dragon dances return to the streets in some cities. We asked three photographers in three cities to give a peek into how Asian communities are ringing in the new year.
Atlanta
For Asian and Asian American residents in Atlanta and surrounding cities, Lunar New Year includes visits to places of worship, traditional foods and outdoor celebrations.
The Minh Dang Quang Monastery in Lawrenceville and the Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church in Norcross are hosting prayers and selling traditional Vietnamese rice cakes to fundraise for their respective communities.
The monastery is selling thousands of bánh tét chuoi, a sweet cake with ripened bananas encased in coconut-milk-marinated sticky rice mixed with red kidney beans, all wrapped and steamed in banana leaves. The church celebrates the Lunar New Year by making bánh chung to teach its youth group members the folklore of how Lang Lieu, a Vietnamese prince who was the poorest out of his siblings, was chosen as heir to the throne after making the squared sticky rice cake in a cooking competition. The cake symbolizes the earth and its bountiful resources.
In metro Atlanta, siblings Anita and Howard Hsu, the founders of Sweet Auburn Barbecue, are preparing a dim sum feast package, including the restaurant’s favorites pimento cheese wontons and Wu Tang wings, and classic Chinese dishes, smoky egg drop soup, siu mai, har gow, jia jia mien pork noodles and egg tarts. Sweet Auburn typically hosts a new year special event, but it has adapted to takeout.
“Having to teach and educate the public about our Asian heritage is not new to us through food,” Anita said. “Being the only Chinese restaurant in a southern White town [in Henry County], we did that a lot growing up with our parents. So continuing this tradition here is comfortable for us and something we enjoy doing.” — Huong Truong
Chicago
Unlike last year when the celebrations went virtual, two Asian American neighborhoods in Chicago are preparing to hold their annual parades in person.
Chinatown, a historically Chinese neighborhood south of Chicago’s Loop, will host its 110th Lunar New Year parade on Feb. 13. The event organizers are expecting more than 20,000 visitors to join the celebration to welcome the Year of the Tiger.
Ahead of the celebrations, red lanterns brighten the main street full of bustling restaurants and tea shops. Visitors at Chinatown Square can walk up to bronze zodiac statues and read about the meaning of their birth year’s zodiac. They can also enjoy holiday treats and knickknacks from Asian-owned bakeries and shops.
“Our businesses are gearing up for a super busy weekend, much needed as we deal with the pandemic,” said Gene Lee, who oversees organizations that have held the Lunar New Year parade for decades, including the city’s Chamber of Commerce and Chicago Chinatown Special Events.
In Asia on Argyle, a largely Southeast Asian district nestled in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side, the community is also preparing to celebrate.
More than 100 students from two local elementary schools created tiger-themed artworks, which are displayed on storefront windows and community buildings throughout the district.
On the day of the parade, customers who visit local businesses can pick up a free traditional red envelope with a chance to win prizes if they find a lucky golden ticket inside.
Business owners said the day is a reminder of hope in the wake of rising anti-Asian hate crimes, the pandemic and economic stress.
“It’ll be great to see each other’s faces outside,” said Maria Barnes, owner of Uptown Bikes. “It’s a wonderful way to celebrate new beginnings, healing, community and the future of Argyle.”
Erin Hoang, co-owner of First Sip Cafe, said she is looking forward to the day of the parade, Feb. 5, which is usually the busiest day of the year.
“I think the intention is to spread good luck, spread cheer and then also just to increase festivities around the neighborhood,” Hoang said. “Then all that is a chain reaction to people being happier and feeling closer to their friends, neighbors, and also spending more money in the community that they feel close to.” — Youngrae Kim
Denver
Denver’s Asian community, though not as large as those in cities such as Los Angeles and New York City, is one that is present and proud. There is no official Chinatown, but instead, the city has neighborhoods and centers where both Asian immigrants and Asian American families work and live. And each corner of these areas celebrates Lunar New Year like anywhere else.
Aurora, Colo., a 20-minute drive from the center of Denver, has a bustling Asian food and beverage presence. One is Jade Mountain Brewing Company, a brewery that blends Asian flavors with Denver’s popular beer culture. It is celebrating the Lunar New Year with an event featuring specialized beer releases, such as one called Tigers Claw, a coconut dark lager made with Thai chiles. The event will also host other Asian-owned small businesses as part of an open night market.
Popular food truck Yuan Wonton, owned by chef Penelope Wong, is also putting together Lunar New Year menu items. Wong and four other woman-owned Asian small businesses are planning to create a takeout family meal that blends their Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures.
Across town, along South Federal Boulevard, is the area of Little Saigon, where many of the Vietnamese and Chinese communities have family-owned restaurants, groceries and gift shops. Within Little Saigon is Far East Center, where beloved local shop Truong An Gifts provides decorations to people ringing in the Year of the Tiger. The shop will host the center’s 28th annual Lunar New Year Festival. Visitors can expect to watch lion dances, drumming routines and martial arts performances, as well as be able to shop at the center’s local vendors. — Amanda Villarosa
