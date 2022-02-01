The monastery is selling thousands of bánh tét chuoi, a sweet cake with ripened bananas encased in coconut-milk-marinated sticky rice mixed with red kidney beans, all wrapped and steamed in banana leaves. The church celebrates the Lunar New Year by making bánh chung to teach its youth group members the folklore of how Lang Lieu, a Vietnamese prince who was the poorest out of his siblings, was chosen as heir to the throne after making the squared sticky rice cake in a cooking competition. The cake symbolizes the earth and its bountiful resources.