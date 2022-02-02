“Although Crystal Serenity was cleared to arrive in Aruba on Friday with all services paid for in advance and even though there are no reasonable risks or claims made against the vessel, local officials informed the company late Friday afternoon that the ship will be not permitted to dock in Aruba as scheduled,” Crystal spokesman Vance Gulliksen said in a statement.
It was the latest setback for the cruise line, which announced last month that it was suspending ocean cruises through the end of April after parent company Genting Hong Kong filed on Jan. 18 to dissolve the company.
Peninsula Petroleum sued Crystal Cruises and a sister line in the U.S. District Court of Southern Florida for allegedly defaulting on fuel payments.
Crystal Serenity left Miami on Jan. 17 for the first leg of a world cruise that was meant to last as long as 116 days. Gulliksen said the initial part of the voyage had been scheduled to end Sunday in Aruba. He said the company’s management team spent “hours” trying unsuccessfully to get permission to dock Friday.
Instead, the ship headed to Bimini, where passengers were sent to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on a ferry. The company paid for an overnight hotel stay and said it would reimburse the guests for airline change fees.
“There are simply no words to express our deep regret and disappointment,” the company said in its statement.
One more of the company’s ships — the smaller, expedition-focused Crystal Endeavor — remains at sea. Its Antarctica cruise is scheduled to end Friday in Ushuaia, Argentina.