While high rates of vaccination may not prevent visitors from catching omicron, the statistic can be used as an indicator of how a state’s population is confronting the virus. Federal rules for international travel to the United States apply to foreign visitors, and various attractions may also have their own mask or vaccine requirements, so be sure to check before you go. Coronavirus statistics reflect the numbers compiled by The Washington Post through Jan. 31.
Below, By The Way has rounded up seven of the most-vaccinated places to travel in the United States, and some of their relatively low-risk activities and attractions.
Vermont
Vermont has the highest vaccination rate of any state in the country, with 79.4 percent of its population fully vaccinated. Covid-19 hospitalizations in Vermont (16 per 100,000 people) are the lowest in the country. There are no state-specific travel restrictions, per the Vermont Department of Health.
The Green Mountain State is known for outdoor winter activities such as skiing and snowboarding, with a range of ski resorts and trails to choose from.
Other low-risk attractions include a ski and snowshoe trail at Greensboro’s Highland Center for the Arts, which showcases art in an open-air gallery, or walking and hiking trails at historic sites like Mount Independence in Orwell, which offers six miles of archaeological sites and views of Lake Champlain to explore, even in the winter while the rest of the site is closed.
Puerto Rico
The U.S. territory in the Caribbean has similar numbers to Vermont with a 79.4 percent vaccination rate and 16 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.
As of Feb. 2, fully vaccinated travelers will no longer have to present a negative coronavirus test to visit. They will still need to upload proof of vaccination to Puerto Rico’s travel declaration form portal.
As part of Puerto Rico’s easing restrictions, unvaccinated travelers must present a negative result to bypass a seven-day quarantine, or they can take one within 48 hours of arrival. Children 5 years and older must show proof of vaccination or a negative test. Those between ages 2 and 4 must provide a negative test result, while those under 2 are exempt.
Puerto Rico is home to numerous beaches and three of the world’s five bioluminescent bays, where kayakers can see the water burst with light as they paddle. The U.S. Forest Service’s only tropical rainforest, El Yunque, boasts hiking trails and waterfalls, and a walking tour through Old San Juan celebrates the city’s 500-year history.
Connecticut
New England as a whole has seen a large share of fully vaccinated residents. In addition to Vermont, vaccination rates are near the top of the country in Rhode Island (79 percent), Maine (77.5), Connecticut (76.6) and Massachusetts (76.5). Connecticut, which has seen a 26 percent week-over-week decrease in hospitalizations, does not have any travel restrictions in place, per its coronavirus website.
Stroll through charming towns such as Mystic and Essex, or visit wineries and vineyards around the state as part of the CT Winter Wine Trail. If you’re feeling adventurous, try guided ice climbing with Ascent Climbing or snow-biking at Middlefield’s Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort.
Hawaii
Hawaii’s vaccination rate is 75.9 percent. As part of the state’s Safe Travels program, domestic travelers 5 years and older must provide proof of vaccination or a negative test to bypass a mandatory five-day quarantine. There are no additional requirements for travel between islands.
Gov. David Ige (D) told Hawaiian news outlet KHON2 last week that the state will soon add a booster-shot requirement for travelers to bypass quarantine, but he did not give a specific date for the change. The option to provide a negative test result would remain.
In addition to relaxing beachside, travelers can explore attractions such as Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, home to the summits of Kilauea and Mauna Loa, two of the world’s most active volcanoes, located on the Big Island. Head to Gunstock Ranch, a working, Western-style ranch on Oahu, for activities such as horseback riding and off-roading, or take a ride with Paradise Helicopters.
New York
New York has a 74.1 percent vaccination rate and has seen a 25 percent decrease in hospitalizations from last week. There are no state-specific travel restrictions for visitors, according to its health department.
If you are headed to New York City, consider open-air options like a walk on converted rail line the High Line or a visit to Little Island, a park located in the Hudson River. But the state has plenty more to offer, like the 750-mile Empire State Trail, where travelers can hike, bike and more, and ample other opportunities for skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling.
California
Currently, California does not have any travel restrictions or requirements, according to the state’s covid website, and 69.1 percent of its population is fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations (35 per 100,000 people) are below the national figure (39).
Travelers can take advantage of California’s nine national parks, which is more than any other state. Check out Sequoia and Kings Canyon, where you’ll find mountains, canyons and the biggest trees in the world. If you feel like hitting the water, try surfing at beaches like San Diego’s La Jolla Shores. The state’s cities have plenty of open-air options, from scenic Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles to San Francisco’s Mission Dolores Park.
Colorado
Colorado’s vaccination rate is 68 percent. The state has no statewide travel restrictions in place, but it does advise visitors to respect public health guidance, which may change from county to county, per the state’s covid website.
Visitors can unwind and enjoy mountain views at Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood Springs, or head to Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, home to North America’s tallest sand dunes, for climbing and sand sledding. You could also go mountain biking at Lunch Loop Bike Park in Grand Junction, while visitors to the Mile High City can take in street art via the Denver Graffiti Tour.
More winter travel tips
The basics: How to find a covid test | Should you fly or drive? | Should you travel with kids this winter? | How to travel with pets | Tip without cash | The new U.S. testing rules | What health experts advise for travel amid omicron | Traveling while immunocompromised
Flying: Watch out for canceled flights | How to get a refund for a canceled flight | Are PreCheck, Global Entry or CLEAR still worth it? | How to get your passport | How to find ‘greener’ flights | How to save your skin from flying in a mask | Keeping your kids masked on flights | Find your lost luggage
Driving: 9 tips for road tripping with a baby | A heads up on rental cars | How 4 environmentalists travel with the climate in mind | What to do if your car gets stuck in winter weather
In case you change your mind: How to cancel flights, hotels and other winter bookings