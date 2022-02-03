When I reached the top of the mountain, I rejoined my group. We agreed to split up, so everyone could make the most of our last few runs of the day. My sister and her boyfriend conquered the steep Ruby Tuesday chute, while my boyfriend and I glided down Rino’s Run. At one point, we came across a group of skiers who were sitting in a snowbank, skis up, drinking beers and watching the sun set. It was an unhurried, chilled-out scene that I couldn’t imagine playing out at any other ski resort — and it made me think of what Ramsey had told me earlier that day about some locals refusing to stand in the lift line, not even for five minutes. “They’ll just come back later in the day,” he says.