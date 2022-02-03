Throughout the summer, members of multiple tribal nations connected to Yellowstone will be present at the park’s Tribal Heritage Center. The center will highlight Indigenous artists, invite scholars to make presentations and “provide an opportunity for American Indians to directly engage visitors through formal and informal contact and engagement,” says Yellowstone Superintendent Cameron Sholly.
The center will occupy a decommissioned building between the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center and the Old Faithful Lodge. The location “is basically Grand Central Terminal of Old Faithful,” Sholly says. “There’s 11,000 to 15,000 visitors on the boardwalk at Old Faithful every day in the summer. So I think it’s a really good location [for] visitors to be able to go in … and hear about the culture and heritage [of] their respective tribes directly from tribal members.”
On March 1, Yellowstone turns 150 years old. The Tribal Heritage Center is one of several initiatives commemorating the anniversary and part of a larger effort to work with tribes to expand their presence and better represent Indigenous connections to the park during its big year and beyond.
“We have a responsibility to do a better job of engaging tribes,” Sholly says, and the anniversary is a good opportunity “to reflect on the successes and the mistakes of the past but also … set a very positive trajectory together for the future.”
While best known to visitors for its abundant wildlife and geothermal features, Yellowstone is the homeland of at least 27 tribes and has a deep human history that stretches back at least 11,000 years, one that has been seldom acknowledged in its first 150 years as a national park.
In his 2001 book, “Crimes Against Nature: Squatters, Poachers, Thieves, and the Hidden History of American Conservation,” historian Karl Jacoby wrote that supporters of Yellowstone National Park’s formation “persisted in describing the region as existing in ‘primeval solitude,’ ” filled with countless locations that “have never been trodden by human footsteps,” despite the fact that, evidenced by their trails, the Crow, Bannock, Shoshone, Blackfeet and Nez Percé, among other smaller tribes, hunted and gathered in the area. Jacoby wrote that “the authors of the early accounts of the Yellowstone region literally wrote Indians out of the landscape, erasing Indian claims by reclassifying inhabited territory as empty wilderness.”
It was not “empty,” but emptied.
In 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Act of Dedication, which created Yellowstone out of a tract of land that would be “reserved and withdrawn from settlement, occupancy, or sale … and set apart as a public park or pleasuring-ground for the benefit and enjoyment of the people; and all persons who shall locate or settle upon or occupy the same … shall be considered trespassers and removed therefrom.”
As Jacoby continued: “The vision of nature that the park’s backers sought to enact — nature as pre-human wilderness — was predicated on eliminating any Indian presence from the Yellowstone landscape.”
Today, engaging with Yellowstone-affiliated tribes “is something that is absolutely essential for us to do better on,” Sholly says. “Because they were here before Yellowstone was even a park, the tribes are, in many ways, the real history. And we need to do a good job as the Park Service, as stewards, in telling those stories accurately.” But to do so requires more listening, because “the tribes are the ones that can tell the stories [best].”
In August, over the National Park Service’s birthday week, there will be another opportunity for visitors to engage directly with tribal members when a tepee village is set up at the Roosevelt Arch. Sholly envisions “people coming in, stopping and taking pictures of the arch, and then they can walk into the tepee village and interact with tribal members.”
The park is also evaluating its inventory of exhibits and engaging with tribes “on what we say and how we’re saying it and what needs to change,” Sholly says.
“We’ve got several visitor centers where we’re upgrading exhibits currently, not just tribal exhibits, but other exhibits as well. It’s a good opportunity … to really incorporate the voices of the tribes and do a better job and make sure we’re telling their stories as accurately as possible.
“It’s a work in progress,” Sholly says, “but we really want to look at: Where are we doing something improperly and can fix it? Where are we not doing anything and need to be doing something? And the tribes are the ones that can really help us with answering some of those questions.”
Beyond tourism experiences, the park has been working with tribes on various projects, such as educational programming and the recent transfer of Yellowstone bison to the Assiniboine and Sioux tribes at Fort Peck, Mont.
Yellowstone’s initiative coincides with a wider effort from the National Park Service to highlight Indigenous histories throughout the park system. Last fall, the NPS announced a five-year cooperative agreement with the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) to ensure that Indigenous communities are incorporated into tourism programs, exhibits and outreach in national parks and to highlight opportunities for visitors to engage with tribal communities and support Native-owned businesses around park sites.
AIANTA and NPS have previously worked together on individual sites, including the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail and the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail. The formal partnership will deepen awareness of tribal tourism opportunities at more park sites.
“I think that, predominantly, visitors to the parks don’t quite understand that those parks were home to Indigenous peoples,” says Sherry L. Rupert, AIANTA’s chief executive. “I think that in the climate we’re in now, where people want to get outdoors, … they want this unique experience and they want to learn more. We’re in the perfect situation to be able now to bring our tribes and tribal stories to the forefront and show a new perspective, … creating this transformative experience for people.”
Many tribes whose homelands are now national parks live in gateway communities outside the parks, Rupert says, which makes them well-positioned to share their stories with travelers who “may have been to the parks before but not been able to speak with a tribal member [whose] ancestors lived in that park for generations. And so that creates a whole new experience for people. And it’s an experience that I think a lot of people are really looking for, especially now.”
Rupert has seen increased interest from travelers in Indigenous experiences and notes that the pandemic brought a “new awareness” of Indigenous people in the United States. “We saw the Navajo Nation on the news all the time talking about the disparity in the health care that our Native people receive across this nation, and the high covid rates, and some of our nations not having running water and electricity. So I think that really piqued people’s interests.”
For Indigenous communities, Rupert says, the benefit of engaging in tourism is twofold. Foremost, there’s the financial revenue, but there’s also the opportunity to raise awareness of their cultures and share who they are. Not just their history, but also who they are today. “That we’re still here, we are a resilient people, and we’ve been tenacious in our efforts to survive all of these years.”
Gardiner is a writer based in New York state. Her website is karengardiner.com. Find her on Twitter and Instagram: @karendesuyo.
If You Go
What to do
Yellowstone National Park
2 Officers Row, Yellowstone National Park, Wyo.
307-344-7381
The park is open year-round. Seven-day park passes $35 per vehicle; annual park passes $70. All nine Yellowstone National Park lodges are open from late spring through fall. (Only Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel remain open through winter.) A National Historic Landmark, Old Faithful Inn was built between 1903 and 1904 and claims to be the largest log structure in the world. On May 6, Xanterra Travel Collection will commemorate Yellowstone’s anniversary year at Old Faithful Inn with a Native American art exhibition and marketplace, as well as free tours around the Old Faithful area. Rooms from $219 per night. Full-day tours depart the inn daily from May 21 through Oct. 1. Tours $130.50 per adult; $65.75 per child.
PLEASE NOTE
Potential travelers should take local and national public health directives regarding the pandemic into consideration before planning any trips. Travel health notice information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s interactive map showing travel recommendations by destination and the CDC’s travel health notice webpage.