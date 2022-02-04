I went on a five-day trip in the Missouri Breaks last July with a companion, Virginia, and an old friend, Larry, who now lives in Missoula, Mont. The trip was unguided and as placid as one could ask for. The stretch we did — Judith Landing to the James Kipp Recreation Area — falls about 2½ feet per mile, undetectable until one has reason to paddle upstream. It was beastly hot and the river was empty, the sky smudged with fires from points west. That may be part of the reason we encountered only one other boat in five days, and it was piloted by a ranger from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which oversees the monument.