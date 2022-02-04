Around noon, the flight attendant returned with an update: They were ditching the disabled plane and putting us on the aircraft completing a run to Palm Springs. The travelers bound for Eugene would also be joining us. To keep the groups separate, the Redmond passengers would board first and sit in rows one through 18; the Eugene folks would occupy the seats behind us. Before takeoff, the flight attendant asked for two volunteers to move to the back of the plane for weight distribution. I offered to relocate, as did a man whose wife had talked him into flying instead of driving, a concession he seemed to regret. As soon as we reached cruising altitude, the flight attendant called us forward.